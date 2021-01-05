BetaShares Global Government Bond 20+ Year ETF – Currency Hedged (GGOV.AX) (ASX:GGOV) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05

BetaShares Global Government Bond 20+ Year ETF – Currency Hedged (GGOV.AX) (ASX:GGOV) declared a interim dividend on Monday, January 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th.

