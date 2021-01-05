BidaskClub Downgrades Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FSLY. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fastly from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.64.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $86.14 on Friday. Fastly has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.71 and a 200-day moving average of $86.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -134.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $362,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,542,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $157,537.29. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 267,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,263,016.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 515,373 shares of company stock valued at $43,415,260. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fastly by 215.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,788 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth about $923,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

