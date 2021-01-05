BidaskClub Downgrades Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PLMR. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Palomar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Palomar in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palomar from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.25.

PLMR opened at $88.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.23. Palomar has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $121.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34 and a beta of 0.14.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.55 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. Palomar’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Palomar will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $53,166.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $1,070,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,263,926 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 31.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,234,000 after buying an additional 716,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 6.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Palomar in the third quarter valued at about $585,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Palomar by 3.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Palomar in the second quarter valued at about $11,614,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

