BidaskClub Downgrades Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) to Sell

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

PDCO has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $33.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 356.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,885 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 64,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 48,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

