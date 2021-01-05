BidaskClub Downgrades Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) to Hold

Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Rafael stock opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. Rafael has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $26.63.
Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter.
About Rafael
Rafael Holdings, Inc owns commercial real estate assets and interests in pre-clinical and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.
