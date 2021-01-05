BidaskClub Downgrades Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) to Hold

Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Rafael stock opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. Rafael has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $26.63.

Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rafael by 9.8% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 630,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 56,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rafael by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 14,360 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rafael in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Rafael by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rafael by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns commercial real estate assets and interests in pre-clinical and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

