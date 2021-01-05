BidaskClub Downgrades State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sidoti raised State Auto Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised State Auto Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:STFC opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $768.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of -0.01. State Auto Financial has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $31.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $371.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Auto Financial will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.49%.

In other news, SVP Kim Burton Garland bought 7,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $118,737.36. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 144,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,542.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Earl Berkey bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $79,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,538 shares of company stock valued at $224,435 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in State Auto Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in State Auto Financial by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

