BidaskClub Lowers Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) to Hold

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Shares of RCUS opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 745.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The company had revenue of $64.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,129,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,636,000 after purchasing an additional 490,190 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 3,297.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,705,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,167,000 after purchasing an additional 930,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,193,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,257,000 after purchasing an additional 668,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 4,780.8% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,882,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,148 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.