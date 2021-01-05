BidaskClub Upgrades Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NAVI. Barclays lifted their price objective on Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush upgraded Navient from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Navient stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.81. Navient has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.76.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Navient by 6.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 18,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 549.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

