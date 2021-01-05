Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will report sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $6.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIG. Loop Capital increased their price target on Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Big Lots from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Big Lots during the third quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 74.1% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Big Lots by 122.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

BIG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.98. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $57.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

