Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Bilibili accounts for approximately 1.8% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter worth $1,805,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Bilibili by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,091,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,386,000 after buying an additional 256,725 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 20.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Bilibili during the third quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 508,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 376,947 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili stock opened at $94.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.32. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $96.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price target on Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

