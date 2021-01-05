Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $205.52 Million

Analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will announce $205.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $203.90 million to $207.80 million. Bio-Techne posted sales of $184.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year sales of $843.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $835.80 million to $850.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $941.92 million, with estimates ranging from $931.18 million to $957.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.55.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.12, for a total transaction of $2,520,431.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,645,730.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,680 shares of company stock valued at $12,263,396. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 313.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,374,000 after purchasing an additional 154,182 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 78,903 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,165,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,051,000. Finally, BP PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $319.15. The stock had a trading volume of 945 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,236. The business’s 50 day moving average is $309.06 and its 200-day moving average is $274.39. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $155.17 and a 52 week high of $326.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

