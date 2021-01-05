BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Up 5.9%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) shares shot up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.70 and last traded at $42.23. 274,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 275,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.89.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLFS. Oppenheimer downgraded BioLife Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 408.60 and a beta of 1.56.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $28,853.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,198,898.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 823,922 shares of company stock worth $25,255,170 over the last ninety days. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth $382,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 82.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth $4,341,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth $217,000. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

