BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Trading Up 5.9%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)’s stock price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.70 and last traded at $42.23. Approximately 274,631 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 275,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 408.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $28,853.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,198,898.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 823,922 shares of company stock worth $25,255,170 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.2% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 48,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.4% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 60,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.