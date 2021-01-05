BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

BLRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of BioLineRx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of BLRX opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $56.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.05. BioLineRx has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioLineRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 62.9% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in BioLineRx by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

