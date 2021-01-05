BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $133,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,369,306.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $169,489.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,228. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $68.25 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.21 and a 200-day moving average of $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $4.02. The company had revenue of $476.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.