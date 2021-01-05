BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One BitGuild PLAT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, ABCC and BitForex. BitGuild PLAT has a total market capitalization of $17,027.91 and $4,099.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00030029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00126607 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.99 or 0.00254820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.13 or 0.00522839 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00281318 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018156 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Token Profile

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

