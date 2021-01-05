Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $228.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to announce $228.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $219.39 million to $235.04 million. Blackbaud posted sales of $238.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year sales of $898.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $890.00 million to $905.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $884.04 million, with estimates ranging from $858.33 million to $907.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLKB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Blackbaud from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of BLKB opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.76. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $83.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

