Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $228.09 Million

Brokerages predict that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will announce $228.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $219.39 million. Blackbaud reported sales of $238.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year sales of $898.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $890.00 million to $905.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $884.04 million, with estimates ranging from $858.33 million to $907.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLKB shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Blackbaud from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLKB opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $83.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.62, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.76.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

