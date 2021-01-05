Blackmoon Hits Market Cap of $1.49 Million (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Blackmoon has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $29.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded 69.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blackmoon token can now be bought for about $0.0275 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blackmoon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00042947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00037604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.83 or 0.00341848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00025154 BTC.

About Blackmoon

Blackmoon (BMC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Blackmoon’s official website is www.blackmoon.net . The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG

Buying and Selling Blackmoon

Blackmoon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blackmoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blackmoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blackmoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blackmoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.