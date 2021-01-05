BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Declares $0.03 Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of BGY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 350,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,573. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45.

In other news, Director Cynthia Egan acquired 10,000 shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

