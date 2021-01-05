BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $667.17.
BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.
In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $715.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,760. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $699.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $613.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $730.60.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock will post 32.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
