BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $667.17.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2,952.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 20,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $715.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,760. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $699.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $613.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $730.60.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock will post 32.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

