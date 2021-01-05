BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.6% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in BlackRock by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2,952.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 20,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.17.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $712.82. 14,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,760. The stock has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $730.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $699.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $613.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.