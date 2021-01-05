BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Plans $0.05 Dividend

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE:BTA traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $12.67. 30,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,846. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $13.82.

In other BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $128,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,300 shares in the company, valued at $155,876. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

