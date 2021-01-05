BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) Declares $0.04 Dividend

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.45. 1,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $15.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.46.

About BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in long term municipal obligations with maturities of more than ten years.

