BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) Declares $0.04 Dividend

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.45. 1,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $15.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.46.
