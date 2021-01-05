Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Blucora from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Blucora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.75.

BCOR opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $720.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.62. Blucora has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.57 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blucora will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Blucora by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Blucora by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Blucora by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 505,643 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Blucora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Blucora by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 37,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

