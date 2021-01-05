Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of Blue Bird stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $483.20 million, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.40. Blue Bird has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $281.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 1.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 561.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Blue Bird by 46.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Blue Bird by 40.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Blue Bird by 20.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Blue Bird by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

