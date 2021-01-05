BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded BlueLinx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on BlueLinx in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on BlueLinx from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of NYSE:BXC opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. BlueLinx has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $264.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $4.83. BlueLinx had a negative return on equity of 583.03% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $871.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.08 million.

In other BlueLinx news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 340,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $9,044,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

