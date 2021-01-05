Bodycote plc (BOY.L) (BOY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 7th

Bodycote plc (BOY.L) (LON:BOY) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BOY opened at GBX 759.50 ($9.92) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Bodycote plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 378.40 ($4.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 949 ($12.40). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 32.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 742.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 647.80.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bodycote plc (BOY.L) from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 715 ($9.34) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 658.18 ($8.60).

In other news, insider Kevin Boyd acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.85) per share, for a total transaction of £20,310 ($26,535.15).

Bodycote plc (BOY.L) Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

