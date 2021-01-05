Boltwood Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 80,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 31,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY opened at $61.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $138.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -557.95, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.98.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

