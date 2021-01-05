BOMB (BOMB) Price Tops $0.64

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. One BOMB token can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001870 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $582,537.27 and $112,273.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,889.08 or 0.99416290 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00008253 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018131 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000169 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 111.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00085000 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 82.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 914,761 tokens and its circulating supply is 913,973 tokens. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.