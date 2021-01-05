Brady Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:BRC)

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.

Brady has increased its dividend by 6.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. Brady has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brady to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

Get Brady alerts:

BRC opened at $51.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.29. Brady has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $58.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brady will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $74,401.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,687.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,583 shares of company stock worth $1,999,801 in the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Brady in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.