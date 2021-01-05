Braime Group PLC (BMT.L) (LON:BMT) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,999.00

Shares of Braime Group PLC (BMT.L) (LON:BMT) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,999 ($26.12) and last traded at GBX 1,700 ($22.21), with a volume of 987 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,470 ($19.21).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,403.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,350.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.29. The company has a market cap of £17.28 million and a PE ratio of 24.83.

About Braime Group PLC (BMT.L) (LON:BMT)

Braime Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, distributes bulk material handling components and monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells deep drawn metal presswork. It also operates in Australia, China, England, France, South Africa, Thailand, the United States, and internationally.

