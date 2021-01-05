Broadmark Realty Capital Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,019 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,860% compared to the typical volume of 52 call options.

In other Broadmark Realty Capital news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRMK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter worth $72,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter worth $139,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter worth $89,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter worth $1,117,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter worth $161,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRMK shares. BidaskClub downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

NASDAQ BRMK opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 42.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02).

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

