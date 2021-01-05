Brokerages Anticipate A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $753.62 Million

Analysts expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to post $753.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $735.00 million and the highest is $768.60 million. A. O. Smith posted sales of $750.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover A. O. Smith.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.26 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AOS. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,967.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,607,415 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 120.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,275,000 after buying an additional 1,116,532 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.2% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,041,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,968,000 after purchasing an additional 42,164 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,018,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,989,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 796,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,061,000 after purchasing an additional 47,190 shares during the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AOS opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A. O. Smith (AOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.