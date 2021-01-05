Brokerages Anticipate argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to announce $19.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.50 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full year sales of $67.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.71 million to $89.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $127.61 million, with estimates ranging from $56.66 million to $239.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. argenx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.83.

Shares of ARGX opened at $297.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.80 and a beta of 1.02. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $103.75 and a fifty-two week high of $312.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. FMR LLC increased its position in argenx by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,677,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,593,000 after purchasing an additional 426,448 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its position in argenx by 840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,858,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in argenx by 1,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,840,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 2,157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 140,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,602,000 after buying an additional 134,093 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of argenx by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,824,000 after buying an additional 52,904 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

