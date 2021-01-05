Brokerages Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will report $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Autodesk reported sales of $899.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.38.

Shares of ADSK opened at $296.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $282.51 and a 200 day moving average of $250.39. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $307.83. The firm has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,849,149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $920,678,000 after purchasing an additional 30,078 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,839,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $886,893,000 after purchasing an additional 36,624 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,155,514 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $497,946,000 after acquiring an additional 51,794 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $491,237,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,592,828 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $367,960,000 after acquiring an additional 85,660 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

