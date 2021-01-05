Brokerages Anticipate Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. Digital Turbine posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 240%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APPS. B. Riley boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.07.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $52.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.13. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,121,014.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 390,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,746,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Digital Turbine by 8.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

