Brokerages Anticipate Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to announce $40.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.89 billion to $40.62 billion. Microsoft reported sales of $36.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year sales of $157.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $154.48 billion to $159.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $173.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $163.95 billion to $178.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.71.

MSFT stock opened at $217.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.59. Microsoft has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after buying an additional 1,667,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,669,109,000 after buying an additional 1,231,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 33.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after buying an additional 13,273,020 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after buying an additional 2,427,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,141,183,000 after buying an additional 195,481 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

