Brokerages Anticipate Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will announce $23.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.24 million and the lowest is $22.45 million. Pacific Biosciences of California reported sales of $27.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year sales of $75.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.88 million to $76.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $132.12 million, with estimates ranging from $118.30 million to $139.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%. The business had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

In other news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 335,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $7,717,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910,715 shares in the company, valued at $20,946,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,277,914 shares of company stock valued at $36,271,905 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 247.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,803 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $26.38 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.92 and a beta of 1.70.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

