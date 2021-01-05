Brokerages Anticipate Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.05 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will announce sales of $5.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.14 billion. Union Pacific reported sales of $5.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year sales of $19.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.36 billion to $19.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.12 billion to $21.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Union Pacific.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.38.

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.50. 70,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448,296. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $211.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,149,192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $363,364,000 after purchasing an additional 321,039 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 39.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 253,701 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,893,000 after acquiring an additional 71,690 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 26.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 50,992 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after acquiring an additional 816,580 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Pacific (UNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.