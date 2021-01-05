Brokerages Anticipate W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $468.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) will announce sales of $468.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $466.20 million to $470.10 million. W. R. Grace & Co. posted sales of $504.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for W. R. Grace & Co..

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The firm had revenue of $419.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.65 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GRA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 88.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRA stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,427. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $73.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.14 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

