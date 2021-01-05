Brokerages Expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $247.17 Million

Brokerages expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to post $247.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $241.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $253.11 million. Gentherm posted sales of $230.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year sales of $871.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $866.10 million to $877.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $940.80 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $259.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.48 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THRM. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Gentherm from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.55. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $69.63.

In related news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 4,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $252,248.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,202.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

