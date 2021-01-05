Brokerages Expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will report sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. Nexstar Media Group reported sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year sales of $4.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.63.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $495,350.00. Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $452,593.10. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,418 shares of company stock worth $7,283,547. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $107.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

