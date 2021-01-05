Brokerages Set Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Target Price at $16.10

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.10.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cinemark from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barrington Research upgraded Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cinemark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,109.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $41,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cinemark by 434.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cinemark by 93.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.59. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $34.26.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.60 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The company’s revenue was down 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cinemark will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

