Brokerages Set Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Target Price at $23.13

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.13.

CMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $1,080,413.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 277,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 306,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 30,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 491,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 250,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

