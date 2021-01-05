Brokerages Set Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) PT at $145.00

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter worth $28,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,276. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $171.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.29.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

