Brokerages Set Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) Target Price at €9.05

Shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €9.06 ($10.66).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENEL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) price objective on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Enel SpA has a one year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a one year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

