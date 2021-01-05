Brokerages Set Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Target Price at $9.50

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GEL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of NYSE GEL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 769,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $771.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.83. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $22.20.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.22). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Genesis Energy will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 27,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Genesis Energy by 105.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,619,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,468 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Genesis Energy by 24.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Genesis Energy by 6.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

