Brokerages Set Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) PT at $37.33

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $996,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,018,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,133,000 after buying an additional 349,911 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 79.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 980,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,617,000 after buying an additional 435,206 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 124,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 89.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 689,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after buying an additional 326,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $45.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.46. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $47.05.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $205.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.23 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

