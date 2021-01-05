Brokerages Set Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target at $46.30

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

INSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Insmed alerts:

INSM opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.33. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The company had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, Director Alfred Altomari sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,938 shares in the company, valued at $828,516.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $6,806,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,651.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $8,625,800 over the last ninety days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insmed by 181.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 20.9% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 284,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 49,161 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after purchasing an additional 22,894 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 325.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 114,371 shares during the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.